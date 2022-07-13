Help choose the winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest for the N.C. Folk Festival

PICK A WINNER: It’s time to vote. Not in a political election but a musical one. The finalists for the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest have been chosen. Now it’s time to choose a winner. The finalists are The Zinc Kings, Discount Rothko, Anna Vtipil and The Travis Williams Group. The Zinc Kings are a progressive folk and string band based in North Carolina, founded after recognizing a mutual love for community-oriented music. Discount Rothko is a folk duo based in Winston-Salem that combines traditional folk with contemporary influences. Anna Vtipil is a singer-songwriter, composer and pianist based in Raleigh. The Travis Williams Group, of Pfafftown, is a world-music ensemble focusing on a fusion of traditional Arabic music with jazz, modern classical music, rock and world music. Go to ncfolkfestival.com/vote to make your selection. The N.C. Folk Festival will be Sept. 9-11.