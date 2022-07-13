 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help choose the winner of the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest for the N.C. Folk Festival

The winner of the Not Your Average Folk Contest will perform at the 2022 N.C. Folk Festival.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

PICK A WINNER: It’s time to vote. Not in a political election but a musical one. The finalists for the 2022 Not Your Average Folk Contest have been chosen. Now it’s time to choose a winner. The finalists are The Zinc Kings, Discount Rothko, Anna Vtipil and The Travis Williams Group. The Zinc Kings are a progressive folk and string band based in North Carolina, founded after recognizing a mutual love for community-oriented music. Discount Rothko is a folk duo based in Winston-Salem that combines traditional folk with contemporary influences. Anna Vtipil is a singer-songwriter, composer and pianist based in Raleigh. The Travis Williams Group, of Pfafftown, is a world-music ensemble focusing on a fusion of traditional Arabic music with jazz, modern classical music, rock and world music. Go to ncfolkfestival.com/vote to make your selection. The N.C. Folk Festival will be Sept. 9-11.

