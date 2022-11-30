HERITAGE HOP: The Downtown Arts District Association (DADA) and Historic Bethabara will host “Heritage Hop” to celebrate the heritage of Winston-Salem “City of the Arts,” whose craft traditions began with the earliest Moravian settlers at Bethabara. This special DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop will be in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District and at Historic Bethabara from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2. Triad Trollies will pick up passengers at Sixth and Trade streets. The trolly, with costumed interpreters and Moravian music, will run the route to Historic Bethabara Park where the 1788 Bethabara Gemeinhaus will be open for a candlelight tour. Exhibitions and artists will be featured at each location, including Stuart Marshall, master potter at Bethabara, photographer and DADA Board president Allison Hutchins, and watercolor and acrylic paintings by artist Rick Jones. Round Trip Trolly Tickets are $5 per person. Children 4 and younger are free. The Bethabara Moravian Band will perform at 7 p.m. in front of North Trade Street Arts. Visit dadagalleryhop.com and @dada1stfridaygalleryhop on Instagram.