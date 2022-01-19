High Point Arts Council introduces Songwriters in the Round concert series

CONCERT SERIES: High Point Arts Council is introducing a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. The first concert will feature singer-songwriter, William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. The quarterly concerts will feature area performers who frequent nearby stages and attend High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham. Nesmith uses his impressive vocal range to paint a spectrum of emotions. If Jerry Garcia and Tom Waits made an Appalachian music duo, it might sound a little like Winston-Salem folk(ish) band Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Tickets are $10 at highpointarts.org/events. For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.