CONCERT SERIES: High Point Arts Council is introducing a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. The first concert will feature singer-songwriter, William Nesmith and The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. The quarterly concerts will feature area performers who frequent nearby stages and attend High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham. Nesmith uses his impressive vocal range to paint a spectrum of emotions. If Jerry Garcia and Tom Waits made an Appalachian music duo, it might sound a little like Winston-Salem folk(ish) band Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs. Tickets are $10 at highpointarts.org/events. For more information, contact Hope Barker, Arts Education Coordinator, at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
High Point Arts Council introduces Songwriters in the Round concert series
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: Mount Tabor United Methodist Church postpones open house for “Navigating Jim Crow: Green Book and Oasis Spaces in North Carolina” exhibit
Traveling exhibit that includes videos, stories and images featuring Green Book locations in North Carolina comes to Winston-Salem
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off…
Putting revenues aside, which heroes have been the most popular with fans? Here's a ranking of every live-action movie released by Marvel, according to IMDb data.
Chill Nitro Creamery opened Jan. 6, bringing liquor-infused, liquid-nitrogen ice cream to downtown Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem artist Carrie Leigh Dickey likes to create marks with her fingers, credits cards, aluminum foil, more
It's not unusual for artist Carrie Leigh Dickey of Winston-Salem to remove paint from a canvas with a garden hose or kitchen sink sprayer
Tucked away in the clubhouse at Heather Hills Golf Course off Ebert Road, a small café is giving a Winston-Salem woman a second career and a c…
A tweet from the Opry about Wallen surprising fans at its regular Saturday broadcast show led to heavy criticism of the mostly white institution and its history as a gatekeeper.
International singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens returns to her hometown to perform in "Porgy and Bess" with Greensboro Opera.
Two yoga and wellness enthusiasts have opened a café and boutique at 612 N. Trade St., sharing space with Wildlight Wellness Collective.
Your birthday Jan. 16: Evaluate your life and what you want to accomplish, and implement changes that will encourage you to overcome the obsta…