High Point Rockers and The Comedy Zone to host live show with comedian Preacher Lawson
High Point Rockers and The Comedy Zone to host live show with comedian Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson - Approved Photo.jpg

Comedian Preacher Lawson.

 Preacher Lawson, provided

COMEDY SHOW: Tickets will go on sale April 2 for a live comedy show at Truist Point, Comedian Preacher Lawson will perform at 301 N. Elm St., High Point. The High Point Rockers baseball team and The Comedy Zone have teamed up to host the show, which will be on April 22. Capacity will be limited for the socially distanced performance. Lawson was a finalist on the 12th season of "America’s Got Talent" in 2017 and returned for "America’s Got Talent: The Champions" in 2019, where he finished fifth. Tickets are $35 for general admission or $50 for VIP seating at highpointrockers.com. VIP seating requires the purchase of four tickets and includes a table on the field. Visit preacherlawson.com or highpointrockers.com.

