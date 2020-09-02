Hilary Swank gets to fulfill a lifelong goal in her latest role: playing an astronaut on a three-year expedition to Mars in "Away," a new Netflix series being released Friday.
"I actually wanted to be an astronaut before I wanted to be an actor," Swank said. And when she sat down with the producers and creators of the show to discuss the role, she says, "I told them. I was like, 'You may not believe this, but I'm not just saying this because I really like this show. I wanted to be an astronaut.'
"The whole idea of space exploration, something bigger than all of us looking back down at Earth and how beautiful it is and how we're all connected and how there's no borders. There's, you know, no boundaries. It’s just, I don't think I would want to go to Mars if it took three years, but the moon, a hundred percent."
The moon is just a starting point in "Away," which follows astronaut Emma Green as she leads a multinational expedition to Mars. The crew has to put on a brave public face as interest builds for the mission, but there are tensions behind the scenes, particularly from Misha (Mark Ivanir), a headstrong Russian veteran of more space missions than anyone else, who feels he would be a better leader, and Yu (Vivian Wu), a prickly Chinese chemist who struggles to hide a secret.
Rounding out the mission are Ram (Ray Panthaki), a gregarious Indian medic who laments leaving behind women, music and good food back on Earth as he adapts to a long journey of nonstop work and freeze-dried rations, and Kwesi (Ato Essandoh), a subdued British botanist who is the neophyte of the group, and must quickly learn to adapt and get his "space legs."
Their journey will take them away from Earth for three years, and that's assuming one of a thousand variables doesn't get in the way - one estimate gives them a 50/50 shot of making it back at all. In the first few episodes, a series of technical glitches keep arising.
Complicated and nuanced
There are also unexpected complications back home. Emma's husband Matt (Josh Charles), a member of Mission Control, had been on the fast track in the astronaut program himself until medical issues sidelined him, and a new health crisis arises just as launch day approaches. And their teen daughter Alexis (Talitha Bateman) has to deal with the stress of knowing her mom is going to be so far from home for so long, and having to grow up much quicker than she expected as she helps her father.
Swank said she appreciates that the writers have made her character nuanced and vulnerable rather than being a generic stalwart heroine.
"These writers wrote such an immensely deep, just layered human being," she said. "I love that the commander of this mission to Mars is a woman, and that’s not the drama of the story. I think that shows how far we’ve come just and towards like working towards equality.
"The drama was these richly different racial backgrounds; these people who are on this journey working towards a goal together while having this gravitational pull to earth; to having this families, all of us having these families that made it a love story.
"So my character was dealing with like this dream come true of being on a mission to Mars; this dream come true of being a mother, which was unexpected; and, then, growing these deep relationships with these other human beings she was on this mission with and learning, you know, kind of breaking through these stereotypes to see what connects us all, which is humanity."
Jason Katims, executive producer, said, "At it's core, it's a show about the human spirit. More specifically, when it's tested, what the human spirit is capable of. And I think, you know, given the time that we're in I'm really so proud to be able to sort of be putting this show out in the world right now."
Training for Zero G
Swank is used to going through extensive training for her roles, particularly as a boxer in the acclaimed 2004 sports drama "Million Dollar Baby," but nothing quite like what she had to go through for this project.
"I think it was more physically challenging than I actually had anticipated," she said. "Pretending that you're in Zero G, zero gravity, it takes a lot of effort and a lot of effort to make it look effortless. We were harnessed by the lower part of our hips and they were acting as a pendulum. So we'd squeeze our glutes to move us forward, and then squeeze abs to move us backwards, but the whole time we're squeezing these muscles so tight and trying not to talk funny because of it.
"Also, the whole idea of like being in Zero G, you just naturally want to talk like you're in slow motion which people don't do in zero gravity. So it was, I think, for all of us a lot more challenging than we realized it would be. But then like anything it just becomes an important part of your character, and when you're doing it you feel like, you know, you're all in space together. And so, but it was definitely an interesting challenge that I think everyone else could probably expand upon as well."
As a result of that training, "We all got great abs and we've all got great glutes at this point," Essandoh added.
And Ivanir sees a business opportunity in the work they put in. "I have a friend who has a startup," he said. "The startup is, we're going to have like a gym that's based on our training. We're going to be hanging people by ropes and people will be trying to squeeze and talk at the same time. I haven't invested yet."
Filming on the first season was completed shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a shutdown, and post-production work had to go virtual, with editors, special effects specialists and producers working remotely to get the footage into shape. The resulting isolation, Katims said, gave them newfound appreciation for the story they were telling.
"The idea of making the most important life decision you have to make, but not being able to be with your husband or your wife or your child when doing it, the idea of sort of being stuck in a tin can for month after month and not being able to step out into the world, it suddenly resonated in a new way," he said.
The full 10-episode season of "Away" will become available in the early hours of Friday morning on Netflix.
