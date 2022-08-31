Hispanic League will hold a Fiesta and a 30th anniversary exhibition in downtown Winston-Salem

LATINO EXHIBIT: “Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. The exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Additionally, the exhibition will be open during Hispanic League’s Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event will feature entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.