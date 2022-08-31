LATINO EXHIBIT: “Hispanic League 30th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating Our Legacy, Igniting Our Future” will be on display through Oct. 29 at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts main gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. The exhibition commemorates Hispanic League’s 30 years of service in the Piedmont Triad and across North Carolina, kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) and showcases the talent and inspiration of local artists of Latin American and Hispanic heritage. An opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Additionally, the exhibition will be open during Hispanic League’s Fiesta from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Winston-Salem. The event will feature entertainment, food and more. For more information, visit intothearts.org or hispanicleague.org.
Hispanic League will hold a Fiesta and a 30th anniversary exhibition in downtown Winston-Salem
JAZZ FESTIVAL: The John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at Oak Hollow Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point.
WOMEN AT WORK: The exhibit called “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” will open Aug. 26 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 22…
‘25th Anniversary Hop’ presented by DADA to offer gallery exhibition openings, food, demonstrations, musical performances, ‘Head in the Hole’ photo stations and more
DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop in Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem reaches 25-year milestone