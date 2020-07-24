BIG RON HUNTER (copy)

Big Ron Hunter will perform in a livestreamed concert from the Gemeinhaus in Bethabara Park on Sunday.

Historic Bethabara Park will present Big Ron Hunter, "the happiest man in blues," at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Gemeinhaus. The concert will be streamed live on the park's Facebook page.

Hunter's father, a sharecropper, taught him to sing and play the guitar at a young age. Later, Hunter was mentored by the legendary Guitar Gabriel and learned R&B, rock 'n' roll and the blues of BB King. He plays both electric and acoustic guitar.

Viewing is free. For more information, call 336-397-7591, email events@historicbethabara.org  or visit  www.historicbethabara.org. The park is at 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem.

