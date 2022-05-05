 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic Bethabara Park will present the 20th annual Bethabara Highland Games

Highland games

Bethabara Park will host the 20th annual Bethabara Highland Games on May 7 in Winston-Salem. The event will include games, including throwing a 56-pound weight in a distance competition.

HIGHLAND GAMES: Historic Bethabara Park will present the 20th annual Bethabara Highland Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The event, which will highlight the Scots-Irish contribution to colonial Bethabara, will feature tartan-clad athletes, pipe and drum bands, the annual Parade of Tartans, a battle-axe competition, children’s activities, live music, food, vendors and more. Admission is free. We will follow the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place at the time of this event. Event is subject to cancellation because of potential COVID-19 restrictions. Visit historicbethabara.org.

