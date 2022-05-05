HIGHLAND GAMES: Historic Bethabara Park will present the 20th annual Bethabara Highland Games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 at 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The event, which will highlight the Scots-Irish contribution to colonial Bethabara, will feature tartan-clad athletes, pipe and drum bands, the annual Parade of Tartans, a battle-axe competition, children’s activities, live music, food, vendors and more. Admission is free. We will follow the COVID-19 guidelines that are in place at the time of this event. Event is subject to cancellation because of potential COVID-19 restrictions. Visit historicbethabara.org.