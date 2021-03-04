 Skip to main content
Historic Körner’s Folly offers virtual exhibit called "Who Was Aunt Dealy?"
Historic Körner's Folly offers virtual exhibit called "Who Was Aunt Dealy?"

Aunt Dealy, a.k.a. Clara Körner

Aunt Dealy, a.k.a. Clara Körner.

 Historic Körner’s Folly, provided

HISTORICAL EXHIBIT: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, has launched a virtual exhibit called "Who Was Aunt Dealy?" that investigates the life of Clara Körner. Her life, from 1820-96, offers a chance to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans. Tying into the theme of 2021’s Black History Month — “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” — the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this period, and who also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family that lived at Körner’s Folly. Find the exhibit at tinyurl.com/vdpt64. For more, visit kornersfolly.org.

