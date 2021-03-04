Historic Körner’s Folly offers virtual exhibit called "Who Was Aunt Dealy?"

HISTORICAL EXHIBIT: Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, has launched a virtual exhibit called "Who Was Aunt Dealy?" that investigates the life of Clara Körner. Her life, from 1820-96, offers a chance to explore the impact that slavery, Reconstruction and a fast-changing society had upon the lives of Americans. Tying into the theme of 2021’s Black History Month — “Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity” — the exhibit traces the story of a woman who was born into enslavement and yet enjoyed rare privileges for a Black woman during this period, and who also made an immeasurable impact on the lives of the family that lived at Körner’s Folly. Find the exhibit at tinyurl.com/vdpt64. For more, visit kornersfolly.org.
