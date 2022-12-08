Holiday happenings: Concerts, plays, musicals, events, more

Upcoming holiday events in Winston-Salem include:

Dec. 9

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 14, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

“Nativity According to the Gospels”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 15-17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 17-18 at HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. A telling of the Christmas story through gospel music, dance and spoken word. $35 adults, $28 seniors, students and $23 15 and younger. ncblackrep.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical”: Set in the 1940s in a fictional town, the story follows Ralphie, a 9-year-old who has hung his entire Christmas on getting an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 12, 16, 17; 3 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18. $21 adults, $19 seniors, students. 336-723-7777, theatrealliance.ws.

Dec. 10

UNCSA: Low and Lower Christmas: 8 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu.

Dec. 11

Holiday Pop-up Market: 10 a.m. Midway Town Center, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/3rjtef3n.

Dec. 12

Christmas in The Crown — “The Preacher’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Dec. 13

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Dec. 14

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Home Alone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Hip Hop Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “The Bishop’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Dec. 15

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Martha Bassett and Friends: An Evening of Christmas Song: 7 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free, a donation of $15 is suggested. 336-766-3178 or www.spcnc.org.

Christmas in The Crown — “Holiday Affair”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies”: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4400 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. salemband.org.

Dec. 16

2022 Winterfest presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

Dec. 17

Christmas for the City: 1-6 p.m. at Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Local churches, businesses and arts group present live music, arts performances, original artwork, make-your-own toy workshop and Santa Claus. Free.

Handmade Holiday Market: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Winston Junction Market, 901 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem. Artists and craftspeople selling handmade items, food trucks, more.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Dec. 18

Worship Live Holiday Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

Ongoing events

Spectacular Holiday Blooms: Through Dec. 30 at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. 7,000 handmade lighted flowers on display. $5. cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.