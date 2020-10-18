Hollywood has gobbled up book rights during the pandemic. Here's why

Producers often want authors involved because they can bring additional layers of insight to the characters. A 300-page book is often whittled down from 500-plus pages of material, a potential goldmine for ideas.

"There was always this knee-jerk reaction that authors are very precious about their material and they couldn't be trusted to adapt their own work or be involved in the process, and I think we've proven everybody wrong," Rabineau said. "That pendulum has really swung, where most studios and producers absolutely value the services an author can provide even beyond the underlying material."

Studios are also more willing than ever to boost the authors' careers by including "based on the novel by" language in advertisements for shows and movies. Networks, studios and streamers also use tie-ins to hype the books and movies, such as releasing the book ahead of a show's premiere with cover art from the production. Those kinds of marketing commitments have become more routine for sellers to demand during negotiations.

"We're not just thinking about the film and TV deals, we're thinking about the holistic careers of the authors," Gillett said.