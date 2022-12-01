Homes dating back to the 1880s on display for Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour this weekend

HOLIDAYS HOME TOUR: The Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The tour will visit homes dating back to the 1880s that will be festooned with holiday decor. The tour begins at Joymonger's Barrel Hall, 480 W. End Blvd., Winston-Salem, where you can pick up a program and buy or pick up tickets. Guests should wear masks while inside the homes. Tickets are $20 through Dec. 2 at tinyurl.com/bddzhx9e or $25 the day of the event. Children 11 and younger are free. Visit historicwestend.org.​