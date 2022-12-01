 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homes dating back to the 1880s on display for Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour this weekend

Historic Charm on Holiday Display

The West End Holiday Tour will feature homes dating back to the 1880s.

 Jennifer Rotenizer, Journal

HOLIDAYS HOME TOUR: The Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. The tour will visit homes dating back to the 1880s that will be festooned with holiday decor. The tour begins at Joymonger's Barrel Hall, 480 W. End Blvd., Winston-Salem, where you can pick up a program and buy or pick up tickets. Guests should wear masks while inside the homes. Tickets are $20 through Dec. 2 at tinyurl.com/bddzhx9e or $25 the day of the event. Children 11 and younger are free. Visit historicwestend.org.​

