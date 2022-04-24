Horoscope April 24

Your birthday April 24: Tie up loose ends and declutter your life to avoid getting left behind. Put your energy where it counts, and be secretive about your intentions until you are positive you can turn your plan into reality. Take control instead of being controlled, and you will eliminate confusion and put yourself in a vulnerable position.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Distance yourself from whatever is going on around you, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you do the right thing. Use your charm and show affection toward those you love and respect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Before you jump into something, get the lowdown. Someone will use emotional means to push you in the wrong direction. Know enough to follow the dots and find the truth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don’t venture into a financial deal with others. Have an open mind and gather information, but if you put your money on the table, be sure to control the outcome. Play it safe.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Limitations will set in if you make a change for the wrong reason. Don’t let anyone’s persuasive tactics lead you in a direction that damages your reputation or social standing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting into an argument with a friend or relative will do more damage than good. Concentrate on self-improvement, not trying to change others. Patience, understanding and kindness will promote love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Get involved in a test of strength or something that will challenge your intelligence. An open mind will lead to more opportunities than one that refuses to entertain new possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Negativity will be your demise, and innovation and belief in yourself will carry you to victory. Put your energy into spending time with those you love. Romance is favored.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Explore your community, and you’ll find a way to entertain yourself on a budget. Distance yourself from those who ask for too much and offer little in return.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look at domestic issues realistically. Separate right from wrong and what’s doable from what’s impossible, and make your case. A positive approach with a suitable alternative will encourage stellar results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don’t agree to something to fit in or avoid a feud. Be upfront, but don’t condemn others for what they pursue. Carry on with whatever works best for you and take responsibility for your happiness.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Put anything to rest that is standing in your way or causing you grief. Take the route that leads to your destination of choice. Personal growth and achieving a sense of purpose are reachable.

Aries (March 21-April 19): How you navigate your way through situations will make a difference in how people respond to you. A helpful, responsible attitude will encourage others to pitch in and help.

