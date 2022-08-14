Horoscope: Aug. 14

Your birthday Aug. 14: Personal gain is present. An open mind will take you on a journey that changes how you see and do things. Lift any barriers holding you back, and trust and believe in your potential to improve your life. Take responsibility for your happiness instead of giving someone the right to control you mentally, emotionally or financially.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let anyone put you in a position of defense. Strive for equality at the very least, and take the initiative to ensure you have your say when the outcome matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something that allows you to use your skills fluently. A creative approach will make whatever you do more exciting and help set trends that raise your income and expand your circle of friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A friendly demeanor will help you stand out. A positive change at home will require you to physically move things around to make room for something you want to pursue.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t take a risk while pursuing something that requires group activities, physical challenges or unsavory temptation. Know when to back away. Do something creative to ease stress.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Be resourceful and ask direct questions that will uncover any foreseeable problems. Do the work yourself to avoid fixing the mistakes others make. Romance and self-improvement are encouraged.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for efficient ways to combat inflation and right any wrongdoing you encounter. Recognize situations that set you back emotionally or tempt you. Personal change requires you to act.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Question everything. Look for new ways to use your skills to increase your income. Make life decisions that buy personal freedom; follow your heart and pursue your dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Be honest with yourself and others, and you’ll gain respect. Expand on your thoughts, and you’ll gain insight into how to live up to your expectations without disrupting anyone’s plans.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Spend time with someone you love, and enjoy what life has to offer. Self-improvement is favored, and a commitment to how you want to see your life unfold will push you to succeed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Giving someone an inside view of your strategy will leave you vulnerable. Pay attention to detail, and put your plans in place before sharing them with others. Take better care of yourself.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Overconfidence will lead to mistakes and poor decisions. Emotional spending will set you back and cause unnecessary worry. You can’t buy love or favors. Take the high road, and do what’s right.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Listen, negotiate and find common ground that will work for everyone involved in reaching the same objective. An intelligent suggestion and group effort will encourage better results.