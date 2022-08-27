Horoscope: Aug. 28

Your birthday Aug. 28: Take a moment to reevaluate the past, present and future. Learn from your mistakes, consider what’s possible and change what isn’t working for you. Budget for your plans and eliminate anything that isn’t justified. Action speaks louder than words, and a targeted approach will work well. Keep personal matters a secret.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Finish what you start before you share it to avoid interference. Someone you think you can count on for sound advice will mislead you or cause uncertainty. Don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Ease into situations and get the lowdown before acting. Pay attention to how others respond to you, and you’ll discover what’s to come. Prepare for change, but adopt only what’s necessary.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Acting in haste will lead to mistakes. You may desire change, but problems will make your goal difficult to achieve unless all the components are in place. Don’t put yourself in a compromising position.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Clear a space to accommodate what you want to pursue. Making a station at home for your equipment, supplies or something that can make your life easier will pay off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more thought into what you have, what you want and how to reach your goal. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move. Set your sights on your target and don’t let anyone lead you astray.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don’t start a feud. Be a good listener and offer positive feedback. How you conduct yourself in front of others will affect how easy it will be for you to get your way. Spend less.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Reach out to people who share your interests; together, you will bring about positive change. Put your energy where it will have the most significant effect.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You’ll find a path that leads to happiness once you make your voice heard and are true to yourself. Self-improvement will be enlightening and will encourage you to put a positive spin on your life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Monitor change carefully. Don’t feel obligated to follow someone if you don’t agree with them. Put your energy into something that will help you get ahead. Educational pursuits will be inspiring.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don’t share sensitive information. You’ll avoid unwanted questions if you keep your personal life a mystery. Focus on doing what puts a smile on your face without depleting your bank account.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Dive into something that intrigues you. Give your creativity free rein to explore possibilities. Learn through observation, trial and error, and from the experts. Be intelligent and dedicated.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t take on too much physically or financially. Put your effort where it will bring the highest return. Don’t waste time trying to convince others to participate in your plan.