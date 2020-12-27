Horoscope: Dec. 27

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Pay attention to what's going on around you. Learning something new will give you renewed motivation. A romantic gesture will enhance a meaningful relationship.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A positive attitude will improve your chance to get your way. You can resolve a financial issue if you discuss solutions with an expert or partner. Be observant.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take note of what others say, but do what suits you best. Offer others the same freedom you want in return. Romance will enrich your life. Work hard to reach your goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let emotional issues ruin your day. Distance yourself from anyone out to cause problems. Focus on what you can do to make your life better. Make changes that are conducive to pursuing your dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Stick to a budget. You may want to take advantage of a sale, but don't go into debt. Be smart regarding money; avoid criticism and complaints from someone affected by your lavish behavior.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Pick up the phone and connect with someone you haven't heard from in a while. A change at home will give you the freedom to follow your heart and dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don't let someone push you in a direction that will cause discord at home. Problems will prevail if you allow emotional manipulation to interfere in meaningful relationships.