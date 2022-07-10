Horoscope: July 10

Your birthday July 10: Put more thought into money management and taking better care of your health. Don’t underestimate the cost or time involved in bringing about the changes you want to make. Discipline and hard work are the best ways to reach your goal. Don’t wait for things to come to you; look for opportunities to make your move. Take control and you’ll excel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don’t act on impulse; let the facts guide you. Refuse to bite off more than you can chew. Map out the best possible course and begin your journey. Too much too fast will be your downfall.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A problem with authority figures or institutions will surface if you exaggerate or promise something and don’t deliver. Backtrack, declutter and finish what you start.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s all about the money. Buying, selling, lowering overhead and investing will help you establish yourself in a higher income bracket and give you a chance to network and use your expertise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Do your best to stabilize any situation that appears to shift or shows signs of negativity. Consider what you want and the best way to reach it. Discipline will lead to better health.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Use experience and wisdom to outmaneuver anyone who gives you a hard time. By taking a unique approach to your research, you’ll discover information that will help you make better investments.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Emotions will fester. How you approach and handle others will be critical if you want to keep the peace and gain allies. An open mind and heart will help you gain respect.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on whatever brings the highest return. Concentrate on meaningful relationships and make your home comfortable and welcoming. Share your enthusiasm and show appreciation and gratitude.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Accentuate how you look and feel, and engage in functions that can help you get ahead. Stop worrying about what others do or think; focus on what makes you happy. Opportunity knocks.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): A kind gesture will go a long way and the rewards will be plentiful. Someone you meet will have something to offer that encourages you to take a unique path. Don’t let a salesperson lead you astray.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put more time and effort into your home and relationships. Upgrades will allow you to turn your home into a convenient and comfortable place to hang your hat. Refuse to let anyone talk you into overspending.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your energy where it counts. Getting along with others and doing things for the people you love will bring you peace of mind and encourage better relationships. Don’t make a move prematurely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Discuss your plans and leave nothing to the imagination. Precision will help alleviate any misconception someone has regarding your intentions. Budgeting and saving are encouraged.