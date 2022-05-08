Horoscope: May 8

Your birthday May 8: Don’t let your emotions get the best of you this year. Find a way to chill and surround yourself with positive people who can help keep you on track. Look for projects that keep you occupied and can help you stretch your imagination. Integrate the things you love to do into your everyday routine and be the master of your destiny.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health. A positive state of mind, coupled with an overall vibrant appearance, will help you overcome situations that create emotional angst. Stop worrying about what others do and focus on your happiness. Choose peace over discord.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Reach out and do your best to make a difference. Show kindness and compassion, and bring out the best in those around you. How you interact with others will determine your success. Romance is favored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep your distance from anyone who doesn’t abide by the rules or puts others at risk. Listen to your heart and think big, but live within your means. Balance and integrity will be key.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotional mayhem will lead to mistakes. Don’t make an impromptu decision or take on someone else’s dream. Think, strategize and carry out your plans as you see fit. A serious and dedicated approach will pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t stop short of success. Follow through with your plans, regardless of how others react. Your ability to get things done will help you outmaneuver anyone who wants to get in your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Set your sights on what counts the most to you and surround yourself with people who make you think. Adjust things at home to help cut your overhead and make you feel relaxed.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Bypass drama and people who want to bring you down. Socialize, and take a creative path that gives you the freedom to grow mentally and explore something that excites you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You have more going for you than you realize. Don’t let insecurity get the best of you. Trust and believe in your skills, experience and capabilities. Live, love and be happy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop worrying about what others think and start taking responsibility for your happiness. Put pressure where it counts and consider changes that will make your life more comfortable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Share your thoughts and feelings with someone close to you, and you’ll come up with a plan that will make you both happy. Sharing will give you breathing room to focus on what makes you happy.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Keep money matters to yourself. Do what you can to help a cause, but don’t jeopardize your financial or emotional position. Offer what’s feasible. Walk away from temptation.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your best foot forward and do your best to fulfill your desires. Take control by putting things into play that help you ease stress and clear the way to personal happiness and success.

