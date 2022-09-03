Horoscope: Sept. 4

Your birthday Sept. 4: Pay attention to how your surroundings affect your physical, emotional and mental well-being. It’s up to you to make your life better. Strive to do the right thing and rely on your intelligence to help you monitor what’s possible. Recognize the best way to use your skills to come out on top. Strategy, discipline and goodwill are favored.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put more thought into making and using your money. Time isn’t wasted when you live up to your promises. Strength and a desire to achieve your goal will boost your confidence.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Keep the conversation going; you’ll be the recipient of valuable information. What you learn will open a window of opportunity if you follow instructions carefully. Love is favored.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Follow the path that helps reveal the truth. Don’t lose sight of your goal or the best way to reach your destination. An innovative idea will develop if you bring about change. Don’t sit still.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): You’ve got what it takes to make things happen. Jump into action and start projects that will make your space more inviting. You have plenty to gain if you are direct about your intentions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A reserved attitude will buy you time. Listen, evaluate and plan your attack. Leave no room for error and watch your enemies closely. Verify information and take care of anything that could slow you down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Put your effort where it counts and brings you the most joy. Fixing up your place or talking to people you find stimulating will change how you do things moving forward. Romance is encouraged.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Be careful handling situations and people. Honesty must prevail if you want to avoid trouble. Embellishing a story or passing along rumors will cost you. Be careful while traveling.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don’t trust others with sensitive information. Avoid over-the-top people and plans that can jeopardize you emotionally, financially or legally. Choose to spend time making personal improvements.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change will give you a different perspective on life and what’s best for you. Participate and make a difference.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): You’ll attract interest if you are open and honest about your long-term plans. A lifestyle change that encourages learning and getting healthy will result in attention. Romance is favored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A precise assessment will relieve an emotional scene. Be clear about what you expect from others and what you are willing to offer. An update will cause uncertainty regarding your work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put things in order, let go of the past, stop worrying about the future and start living in the moment. Take care of unfinished business and enjoy what life has to offer.