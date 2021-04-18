Horoscope: Sunday, April 18

Your birthday April 18: Rethink how you want to live and what makes you happy. Envision the lifestyle that suits your situation, skills, qualifications and knowledge. Embrace change that will help eliminate what's hindering your ability to move forward. Step into the limelight and take charge of your life and future. Revisit your dreams, hopes and wishes.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Make adjustments at home that help you feel comfortable and at ease. A blend of old and new will encourage personal growth and better relationships with the people close to you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what's necessary to eliminate stress. Focus on life, love and happiness. Gather your thoughts. Set goals that will give you a chance to spend time with the people who bring out the best in you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be secretive regarding your next move. Take precautions where investments, contracts and expenses are concerned. Don't take someone's word as truth. Verify facts before you pass the information along.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace change and enjoy life. Don't fight the inevitable; if you make the most of whatever comes your way, you will discover opportunities and new beginnings. Express your feelings and intentions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen carefully, and you'll gain perspective on an unstable situation. Once you know all the facts, you'll find a way to turn any negative you face into a positive.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a physical or personal change that will lift your spirits. Look for a way to socialize safely. Virtual parties and networking events will lead to interesting connections.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your curiosity will lead to all sorts of exciting ideas. Live and learn through experience, educational pursuits and exploration. A partnership will encourage you to use your skills in new ways.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Do what makes you happy. Assess your situation, lower your overhead and put a plan in place that will help you reach your goal. Do what you can to eliminate disappointment. Romance is favored.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Information you receive will be false. Before you decide to make a move or respond to what's going on around you, make sure you have your facts straight. Go directly to the source.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't argue with someone who doesn't share your beliefs. Bypass controversy and concentrate on personal growth, meaningful relationships and positive change. Be honest with yourself and your loved ones regarding your feelings and plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take better care of your health and financial well-being. Keep your purchases and donations to a minimum. Avoid risky situations. Stick close to home, and focus on making your place convenient and comfortable.