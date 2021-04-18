Horoscope: Sunday, April 18

Your birthday April 18: Rethink how you want to live and what makes you happy. Envision the lifestyle that suits your situation, skills, qualifications and knowledge. Embrace change that will help eliminate what's hindering your ability to move forward. Step into the limelight and take charge of your life and future. Revisit your dreams, hopes and wishes.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make adjustments at home that help you feel comfortable and at ease. A blend of old and new will encourage personal growth and better relationships with the people close to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Do what's necessary to eliminate stress. Focus on life, love and happiness. Gather your thoughts. Set goals that will give you a chance to spend time with the people who bring out the best in you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be secretive regarding your next move. Take precautions where investments, contracts and expenses are concerned. Don't take someone's word as truth. Verify facts before you pass the information along.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Embrace change and enjoy life. Don't fight the inevitable; if you make the most of whatever comes your way, you will discover opportunities and new beginnings. Express your feelings and intentions.