Horoscope: Sunday, Aug. 1

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be sitting in a good position, so don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Turn your interests to home, family and personal improvements that will stabilize your life and secure your future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Wait your turn. If you take on something or someone you aren’t familiar with, you will be at a loss. Ask questions. Facts and truth matter; stick to what you know to be true.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Take the plunge and jump into something that entices you. Let your uniqueness shine through and your fondness for someone be known. Take a ride down memory lane.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take an aggressive approach in order to get things done. Discipline and determination will help you reach your goal and discourage others from getting in your way. Keep an open mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Search for a way to please everyone. Focus on self-improvement, and refrain from criticizing others. Take responsibility and own up to your mistakes. Choose peace and love over chaos.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Protect your health and well-being. Listen to what’s said, but don’t contribute your take on a no-win situation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to change your mind if something doesn’t feel right. Don’t take a risk that can cost you financially or emotionally.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.