Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 13

Your birthday Dec. 13: Do your best to dodge anyone trying to control you or put demands on you. Aim to liberate yourself from confining situations, and you will ease stress and feel good about your life and the possibilities that lie ahead. Honesty, integrity and living life your way will lead to better days.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Refuse to let anyone take over or make decisions for you. Stand up and be heard, and you will gain confidence. Home improvements will free you from a situation that is holding you back. Speak your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time cleaning up unfinished business or making physical changes that will add to your comfort at home or build self-confidence. New beginnings look inviting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Revise your resume, apply for a new position or put a plan in place that will help you get ahead. A chance to raise your income and learn new skills looks promising.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Avoid arguments, challenges and people trying to persuade you to do things you shouldn't. Make self-improvement a priority, and you will be happy with the results.