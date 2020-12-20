Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 20

Your birthday Dec. 20: Consider your long-term plans, and don't jeopardize your chance to reach your goal because of something you have no control over. Be practical, and view the changes heading your way optimistically. Focus on what you can do, not on what you can't.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Assumptions will lead to problems. Find out the truth before you point fingers or do something you'll regret. Put more time and effort into personal gain and physical fitness.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Run your ideas past anyone directly influenced by the changes you implement to your home or lifestyle. Look for enticing ways to interest others in helping you reach your objectives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Keep up the momentum. Strive for perfection. Put greater emphasis on meaningful relationships, and be sure to let loved ones know how you feel. Finish what you start and keep your promises.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Someone will disagree with your decisions. Don't let emotions interfere with your resolutions. Stick to the facts, or someone will question your reasoning. Play it safe.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You can clear up uncertainty if you ask direct questions. The information you gather will help you make a decision. An offer you receive will be better than expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep an open mind, but verify the information you receive before you pass it along. How knowledgeable and reliable you are will affect your reputation. Offer someone needing help suggestions, not cash.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't trust someone to do things for you. Put more effort into a meaningful relationship. Discuss your intentions, and make plans that will bring you and the other party closer.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Get things done and avoid argument. Try to make progress and be grateful for any assistance you receive. A positive attitude will bring the best results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't let an emotional situation stop you from following through with your plans. A competitive challenge will boost your ego and motivate you to start a new adventure. Love is on the rise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Set your sights on something you want, and pursue your objective. A change to where or how you live will motivate you to try something you've never done. Be prepared.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A positive turn of events will broaden your options and give you hope moving forward. Don't sit back when it's vital to take care of the details if you wish to get the most out of a situation.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Let your imagination take the reins, and you will discover something that excites you. Personal growth will lead to a new way of life that offers peace of mind. Change begins with you.
