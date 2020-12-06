Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 6

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen carefully. Someone will make false claims that will confuse you. Stay focused on your responsibilities, and pay attention to detail. Don't let an emotional decision lead to regret.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): If someone continually lets you down, have an open discussion and be blatant about what needs to happen. You may not get your way, but you will know where you stand and what you have to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Being upset won't resolve anything. If you don't like what someone is doing or saying, distance yourself from that person. Stay focused on what's important to you. Romance is favored.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in something that motivates you to stay active and make a difference in your community. Physical fitness, a thirst for knowledge and stepping outside your comfort zone to help bring about change will alter your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions tucked away. Focus on something you enjoy doing that helps improve your skills and ability to raise your income or awareness. Take time to rejuvenate.