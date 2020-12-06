Horoscope: Sunday, Dec. 6

Your birthday Dec. 6: Get involved in issues and make a difference. Stand up for your rights, speak the truth and find solutions. Use your imagination to create an environment that satisfies your needs. Walk away from chaos and divisive behavior and toward peace and harmony.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Verify facts, build a strong case to justify your actions and do what's best for you. An adjustment at home will improve your life. Open discussions will lead to positive results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will surface if you get into a dispute with someone close to you. Bide your time and be observant, and you will instinctively make the right decision.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don't take what someone says to heart. Follow through with questions, and you'll discover discrepancies. Consider how best to use your time to your advantage. A lucrative opportunity beckons.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Helping others is honorable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you. Someone you least expect will withhold information that could change the way you think or do things.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Be discreet about your plans. How you handle your finances, negotiate contracts and deal with uncertainty will be important. Head in a direction that soothes your soul.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Listen carefully. Someone will make false claims that will confuse you. Stay focused on your responsibilities, and pay attention to detail. Don't let an emotional decision lead to regret.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If someone continually lets you down, have an open discussion and be blatant about what needs to happen. You may not get your way, but you will know where you stand and what you have to do.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Being upset won't resolve anything. If you don't like what someone is doing or saying, distance yourself from that person. Stay focused on what's important to you. Romance is favored.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Participate in something that motivates you to stay active and make a difference in your community. Physical fitness, a thirst for knowledge and stepping outside your comfort zone to help bring about change will alter your life.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions tucked away. Focus on something you enjoy doing that helps improve your skills and ability to raise your income or awareness. Take time to rejuvenate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships and less time dealing with demanding people who ask too much of you. Uncertainty at home will push you to make some changes.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Ask questions, sum up what you hear and make decisions based on what will bring you the best return for your time, effort and money. Use your imagination, but don't chase an unrealistic dream. Do what's right.
