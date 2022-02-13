Horoscope: Sunday Feb. 13

Your birthday Feb. 13: Keep your ideas to yourself until you are ready to launch them. This year, preparation will be the key if you want to turn your most grandiose concepts into something spectacular. Don’t give anyone a chance to interfere or mess with your plans. Be true to yourself and move forward with discipline and optimism.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Own whatever you do, and don’t let anyone steal your thunder. It’s easy to follow someone, but it’s not the way to get ahead. Rely on your ingenuity and strike out on your own.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Take to the podium, and you will draw a crowd. Network, socialize and share your vision with movers and shakers.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities and relax. Refuse to act on assumptions or let your emotions spin out of control. Keep the peace and give yourself a chance to put things in perspective.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace whatever comes your way. Learn from the experiences and people you encounter, and use what you discover to get ahead. Don’t let a lack of confidence get in the way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Keep your life and relationships simple. An unexpected change handled diplomatically will bring positive results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to get what you want. Take on more if it will help you gain momentum and win favors. Focus on maintaining your most meaningful relationships.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit back and observe what’s going on around you. Let others dip, dive and make decisions and changes while you relax and decipher what works best for you. Learn from others’ experiences.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 23): A change of plans will favor you. Get together with friends or attend a function that offers valuable information that can help you use your talents in new and exciting ways. Romance is favored.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t start something you cannot finish. Getting involved in a dispute that can affect your personal life won’t pay off. If you want to make a change, lower your overhead or invest in something that is low risk and helps you save.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Be creative, and you’ll come up with a sound plan. Physical or virtual travel will help clear up a pending problem and free up cash. A partnership looks inviting.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Put your time and effort into something meaningful. Reach out to a friend or relative who can offer expert advice or insight into something you want to pursue.