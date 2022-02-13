Horoscope: Sunday Feb. 13

Your birthday Feb. 13: Keep your ideas to yourself until you are ready to launch them. This year, preparation will be the key if you want to turn your most grandiose concepts into something spectacular. Don’t give anyone a chance to interfere or mess with your plans. Be true to yourself and move forward with discipline and optimism.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Own whatever you do, and don’t let anyone steal your thunder. It’s easy to follow someone, but it’s not the way to get ahead. Rely on your ingenuity and strike out on your own.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Take to the podium, and you will draw a crowd. Network, socialize and share your vision with movers and shakers.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities and relax. Refuse to act on assumptions or let your emotions spin out of control. Keep the peace and give yourself a chance to put things in perspective.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Embrace whatever comes your way. Learn from the experiences and people you encounter, and use what you discover to get ahead. Don’t let a lack of confidence get in the way.