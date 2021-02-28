Horoscope: Sunday, Feb. 28

Your birthday Feb. 28: Put greater emphasis on partnerships, personal matters and the changes you want to make. Consider how you earn your living and what you can do to improve your lifestyle. Make decisions based on your feelings and on what satisfies you. Live life your way.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Spend more time preparing for the future and less time distracted by challenges and harmful interference. Focus on what you want and head in that direction, regardless of the obstacles you encounter.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Get together with people who have as much to contribute as you do, and you’ll come up with ideas that will help you advance. Consider the pros and cons of a favor offered to you before you accept it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don’t waste your time fighting a losing battle when you have so much to gain if you put your time and effort into something positive. Work alongside people who share your beliefs.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Let your intelligence lead the way. If you follow your heart, you are likely to be disappointed by the outcome. Keep your secrets to yourself, and keep your money, possessions and passwords in a safe place.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Home improvements are favored. Be creative, do the work yourself and include family members in the project; it will make the outcome that much more enjoyable. Do something romantic.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make a fuss or get involved in something you don’t believe in. Team up with people who share your interests and concerns, and you will make a difference.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather information. Communicate with friends, relatives and people you look up to, and you’ll get an education that will help you improve your life. A promise will lead to a new beginning.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Home improvements are favored, as long as you stay within your budget. Moving things around to accommodate a lifestyle change will help ease stress and encourage a better attitude.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Refuse to let someone interfere in your personal affairs. When it comes to dealing with a meaningful relationship, be true to yourself and honest with the person in question.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Discord will unfold if you or someone else isn’t honest. If you are uncertain, be up-front and discuss your concerns. Keeping things out in the open will help you avoid conflict.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money matters look promising. Invest in something you want to pursue. Join forces with someone who can help you excel. An offer will help you make a decision. Romance is in the stars.