Horoscope: Sunday Jan. 16

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A routine that offers proper diet, exercise and rest will impact the way you perform in all aspects of your life. A romantic gesture will bring you closer to a loved one.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Rethink your lifestyle and how you earn your living. Consider using your skills and knowledge differently. Dedicate more time to something you enjoy doing, and you’ll find a way to make it pay.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to be different. Explore the possibilities and give whatever you pursue a twist that separates you from the competition. You have plenty to gain if you let your imagination lead the way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Unapproved changes will backfire. If you want to get something done, be up-front with the people affected by the choices you make. Honesty and integrity will be necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Relax and enjoy what life has to offer. Connect with people who share your interests. Attend a social event or reunion. Update your image and express your feelings. A lifestyle change will pay off.