Horoscope: Sunday, Jan. 17

Your birthday Jan. 17: A creative approach to money, possessions and health matters will improve your way of life. Shaping your environment to cater to your needs and dreams is in your best interest. How you handle emotional baggage will determine your success in achieving what you set out to do this year. A reward is within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let an outsider interfere in your personal life. Be a good listener and mull over suggestions, but when you make a decision, do whatever you feel is best for you and your loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Dig deep, gather facts and be ready for any opposition that comes your way. Look for the good in everyone, but don't be gullible when dealing with someone who exaggerates.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): A reward will come your way if you are kind and compassionate. You may get a second chance to make a wish a reality. Romance is in the stars, and a personal pact looks inviting.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Make adjustments before someone asks you to or puts in a complaint. Be the one to make a difference or to do something that will make others feel good. Take the high road.