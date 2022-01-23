Horoscope: Sunday Jan. 23

Your birthday Jan. 23: Speak up, share your thoughts and get things done. A chance to get ahead awaits if you are realistic and organized. Rethink your purpose and restructure how you go about reaching your goal. Put a system in place that minimizes clutter. A happy and content frame of mind gives peace and comfort new meaning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take care of your health and emotional well-being. Leave nothing to chance, and choose intelligence over chaos. Listen to others and formulate a plan that is cost-effective and helpful.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Be secretive regarding your plans until you have everything in place. The less time you give others to respond or think, the easier it will be to get things done your way and on time.

Aries (March 21-April 19): The tide is turning, and opportunity is heading your way. Don’t settle for less when you are capable of more. Fine-tune your skills and qualifications, and pursue your goal. Speak from the heart.