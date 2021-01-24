Horoscope: Sunday, Jan. 24

Your birthday Jan. 24: Home is where the heart is and where you will accomplish the most this year. Don't procrastinate. Use your imagination, draw on the lessons of the past to ensure that you have covered every angle, and pursue your dreams, hopes and wishes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Look at the possibilities; you will find a way to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Your insight into what's going on around you will help you pick up on valuable trends.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Focus on your health, wealth and personal happiness. Refuse to give anyone the upper hand. Make decisions that will protect you against loss or manipulation.
Aries (March 21-April 19): If you look for an opportunity, you will find one. Take the initiative if you want to reap the rewards. Don't wait for someone to take control or beat you across the finish line. Make things happen.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll need to turn on the charm if you want to convince others to do things your way. Don't jump to conclusions or make a move for the wrong reason. Be mindful of others at all times.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Valuable information will become available. Verify what you hear, and take action. Speak up about how you feel, and make arrangements with someone who can contribute to your success.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Be honest with yourself. Get the facts, and make responsible decisions. You have good ideas, but if you let your emotions take charge, you will likely get in over your head.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Spend time with people who have something to offer. The support, suggestions and love you receive will encourage you to follow your dreams. It's time to make your own opportunities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen to complaints and criticism. Consider what you can do to improve your life and your relationships with the people who matter to you. Put emotional differences aside, and make romance a priority.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Figure out what you want and the best way to achieve your goal. Consider what it will cost to make the adjustments that will improve your life. Lowering your expenses will ease stress.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): It's best not to let anyone know your plans until you have all the details in place. Don't get angry about something you cannot change. Give others the freedom to do as they please.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Let your intelligence lead the way. Look for the truth, and keep your emotions out of prickly situations. Be mindful of others' beliefs and feelings, and listen to what people say.