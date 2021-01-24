Horoscope: Sunday, Jan. 24

Your birthday Jan. 24: Home is where the heart is and where you will accomplish the most this year. Don't procrastinate. Use your imagination, draw on the lessons of the past to ensure that you have covered every angle, and pursue your dreams, hopes and wishes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Look at the possibilities; you will find a way to take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Your insight into what's going on around you will help you pick up on valuable trends.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Focus on your health, wealth and personal happiness. Refuse to give anyone the upper hand. Make decisions that will protect you against loss or manipulation.

Aries (March 21-April 19): If you look for an opportunity, you will find one. Take the initiative if you want to reap the rewards. Don't wait for someone to take control or beat you across the finish line. Make things happen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll need to turn on the charm if you want to convince others to do things your way. Don't jump to conclusions or make a move for the wrong reason. Be mindful of others at all times.