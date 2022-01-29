Horoscope: Sunday Jan. 30

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Talk to older relatives and friends who can offer insight into your lineage. Look at the facts and observe how others respond to information you discover. Use your skills to earn respect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You’ll attract attention. The people you meet and the information you gather will lead to a new adventure. Share your experience with a loved one. Romance is encouraged.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a serious look at your relationships and consider what you can do to make improvements. Address issues of concern and suggest changes that could even out the playing field.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be passionate, take control and speak up. Sign up to do something you enjoy, learn something new and live in the moment. Put your heart into whatever you do and don’t be shy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Keep your head down and focus on what you are trying to achieve. Discipline and hard work will help you reach your goal. Don’t deviate from the path you are on, or it will end up costing you.