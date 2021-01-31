Horoscope: Sunday, Jan.31

Your birthday Jan. 31: Pay attention to important relationships and to the way you look and feel this year. Stay on top of financial, legal and health issues, and make decisions based on facts and common sense. Don't let anyone interfere in your affairs. It's OK to be different; choose to do things your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Uncertainty is a warning to sit back and rethink how best to move forward. Don't let anyone step in and take charge. Don't be afraid to try something new; just make sure you're comfortable.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Reach out to people you enjoy working alongside. The ideas you share will lead to a prosperous partnership. Look at the logistics, and distribute the work evenly among those with attributes that will complement your goal.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Establish what you want to do, then start preparing. How you turn your dream into a reality will determine the outcome. Don't fumble your way through something when gathering information and executing your plans with intelligence will make life simpler.