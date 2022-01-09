Horoscope: Sunday Jan. 9

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen to what others say but, in the end, do what’s best for you. Trust your intelligence and ability to ferret out the truth before you follow someone’s lead. A lifestyle tweak will pay off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to evaluate what’s going on in your life. Put your emotions aside and look at the facts. Consider what makes you happy and how you can incorporate it into your life. Live life your way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Getting along with others will be half the battle today. Put your differences aside and compromise or do your own thing. Keep the peace and give others the freedom to do as they please.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention to how you live. Feeling comfortable in your surroundings will ease stress, but before you make any changes, make sure those affected by them are on board.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Avoid hasty decisions or plans that don’t fit your budget. Take care of your health and emotional well-being, and it will bring you peace of mind. Share your feelings with a loved one.