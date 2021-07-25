Horoscope: Sunday, July 25

Your birthday July 25: Make some adjustments, but don’t change your overall plans. Expect the unexpected, and be ready to pivot when necessary. Let the experience you gain help you through thick and thin and add to your resourcefulness moving forward. Be the person you want to be and achieve peace of mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Settle down and enjoy life. Relax with someone and do something that puts your mind at ease and helps you rejuvenate. Make your purpose and commitment clear to yourself and those you love. Don’t fight change.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to create an opportunity. Use your skills, intelligence and connections to create what you want. Start something new and be the driving force that initiates positive change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Put more thought into ways you can improve your space. Do the work yourself, and you will get things done the way you want — and save money. A social event or activity will lead to a romantic encounter.