Horoscope: Sunday, July 25

Your birthday July 25: Make some adjustments, but don’t change your overall plans. Expect the unexpected, and be ready to pivot when necessary. Let the experience you gain help you through thick and thin and add to your resourcefulness moving forward. Be the person you want to be and achieve peace of mind.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Settle down and enjoy life. Relax with someone and do something that puts your mind at ease and helps you rejuvenate. Make your purpose and commitment clear to yourself and those you love. Don’t fight change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It’s up to you to create an opportunity. Use your skills, intelligence and connections to create what you want. Start something new and be the driving force that initiates positive change.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Put more thought into ways you can improve your space. Do the work yourself, and you will get things done the way you want — and save money. A social event or activity will lead to a romantic encounter.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Listen to what others have to say, and you’ll know what’s required to avoid a letdown and encourage the response you want to receive. You’ll wiggle your way into a prime position.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): A get-together will open your eyes to exciting alternatives. Be creative, but don’t go overboard when it comes to financial matters. Joint ventures will not be as good as they appear.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your options and make your move. The changes you put into play at home will improve your life and encourage others to respect your space. Feeling comfortable in your surroundings will boost your morale.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Put more time and energy into essential relationships. You can get along with friends and relatives without following in their footsteps. Learn from experiences that others relate to you.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Look for the good in everyone, but don’t buy into someone’s pipe dream. A financial move for personal gain is apparent, but adhere to the rules, or penalties will prevail.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You’ll get a sense of what you want to do next if you engage in events that interest you. Don’t let the changes going on around you dampen your mood or stop you from doing what makes you feel alive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Scrutinize any changes coming your way. Having sufficient information will put your mind at ease and help you navigate your way through any pitfalls you encounter along the way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A disciplined attitude will encourage productivity. Refuse to let anyone get in the way of your goal. Too much of anything will be a hindrance. Flirting will lead to a messy situation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Verify information before you pass it along or make a change based on what you hear. Put a unique spin on an idea, and someone who can help you turn your plan into a reality will show interest.