Horoscope: Sunday, July 4

Your birthday July 4: Sit up and take note of what’s going on around you. It’s time to make a change that will help you dump bad habits and replace them with better ones. Rethink your future and make the necessary adjustments. Spend some time enjoying life’s little pleasures with friends or loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An open mind will encourage new beginnings. Adapting to a lifestyle that allows you to fulfill your dreams and engage in something that brings you joy will pay off.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do. Choose the path that brings you joy and keeps you safe from financial loss or health risks. Dedication and discipline will be important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Recognize the changes that will make your life less stressful, then put your plans in motion. Being accountable for your happiness and comfort will lift your spirits and encourage better relationships.