Horoscope: Sunday June 13

Your birthday June 13: Consider your options, and embrace a reserved course of action. It’s best to give yourself some wiggle room this year for unexpected setbacks. You will achieve the most if you follow your heart, do your best and avoid being indebted to others. Do your own research instead of trusting someone else’s opinion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Have a plan in mind before you initiate change. Opportunities are apparent, but if they don’t suit your needs or bring you the happiness you deserve, you may as well take a pass. Follow your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): See what others have to offer before you make promises. You have to be careful when it comes to joint ventures. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make decisions under emotional duress. A change of pace may not be welcome, but it will help you evaluate how you want to move forward. Comparisons will play a role in the decisions you make.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be in your best interest. Be open to new adventures and you will discover something that brings you joy. Embrace what life has to offer, and make positive adjustments.