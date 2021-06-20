Horoscope: Sunday June 20

Your birthday June 20: Focus on your objective, and dismiss those who try to lead you astray. Keep life simple and projects doable. Let go of negativity and situations that don’t offer healthy lifestyles or chances to make progress. Call the shots instead of letting someone dictate what you can and cannot do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Seize the moment, and make a difference. Step up and use intelligence to bring about change and engage in something innovative that will improve your life. Choose to be a leader, not a follower.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay attention to what’s happening. Listen attentively and offer suggestions. Showing support will encourage others to do the same. A creative outlet will soothe the soul.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something energetic. You need an outlet that will stimulate you mentally while calming your emotions. Don’t let a change someone makes lead to discord. Seek the company of reliable friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let anger take the reins. Focus on activities and people you enjoy, and make changes geared toward something you want to achieve. Follow the path that leads to self-improvement.