Horoscope: Sunday, June 27

Your birthday June 27: Pay attention, put your possessions and cash in a safe place, and learn something new and exciting. A lifestyle change will help you sort through what you can get rid of and what you need in the future. A new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set sail on an adventure. New beginnings will stimulate your mind and encourage you to strive for positive personal growth. Don’t limit what you can do because someone doesn’t join you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss concerns with someone you trust. Time is on your side, and taking a wait-and-see approach will give insight into what you are up against when a decision is necessary.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An opportunity will help you choose a suitable path. Gather information and prepare for what’s to come. A unique suggestion will help you prepare for a desired physical transformation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A chat you have with a friend or relative will encourage you to explore alternatives. Getting involved in a cause you believe in or physically helping someone will be an eye-opening experience.