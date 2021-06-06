Horoscope: Sunday June 6

Your birthday June 6: Dream on, but not at the expense of your taking care of your responsibilities. You need to step up and do things according to well-thought-out plans, good organization and sound judgment. A logical approach to life, love and happiness is the best way to achieve what you desire. Be prepared to work hard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Do your homework, know what you are up against and leave nothing to chance. Seize the moment and dazzle everyone with your knowledge and insight. Express your needs, and work to realize your dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Do things your way. Explore your options and lean on your creativity and imagination to help you overcome any obstacles you face. Embrace change instead of running from it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Put your force and influence where they will bring the highest return. Refuse to bend to someone trying to take advantage of your generosity and good nature. Speak up, and work independently.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Team up with someone who shares your sentiments and is willing to work to make a difference. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something that might jeopardize your position.