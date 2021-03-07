Horoscope: Sunday, March 7

Your birthday March 7: Time spent sorting through details will pay off handsomely. You’ll find information that will help you make better decisions this year. Don’t let impatience lead you in the wrong direction. Educate yourself and pursue your goals. Time is on your side, and precision and thoroughness are in your best interest.

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): A change will lead to a better position, favors and greater responsibility. Don’t be afraid to try something new. Broaden your search for things that make you happy. Romance is in the stars.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions control your actions. Think about the consequences. Channel your energy into self-improvement and financial security instead of picking a fight or sulking.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Change begins with you. Take a close look at your current situation, and consider how you can make your life better. Personal goals, fitness and a healthy lifestyle will bring positive results.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Separate what’s false from the truth, and don’t take on a fight you don’t believe in wholeheartedly. Be true to yourself and walk away from those who try to take advantage of you.