Horoscope: Sunday, May 16

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be aware of what's going on around you, and you'll avoid being broadsided by someone's actions. Focus on making personal changes that will improve your life and bring you more friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't lose sight of your goals. Personal growth along with educational pursuits will lead to stability and exciting relationships with like-minded people. Romance is encouraged.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): An open mind will lead to knowledge and exciting opportunities. Explore possibilities and prepare to leap into a world of intrigue. Engage in what brings you joy and peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take precautions when dealing with people who are unrestrained or tend to exaggerate. Get your facts straight before you pass along information. Take your responsibilities seriously.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan to do something that will improve your personal life. Getting the ones you love involved in a project will bring you closer together. Plan something special to show your appreciation.