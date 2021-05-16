Horoscope: Sunday, May 16

Your birthday May 16: You'll attract innovative individuals this year. A passionate approach to life, love and happiness will bring you one step closer to your dreams. Designate more time to nurturing friends, helping relatives and expanding your interests. A healthy attitude will lead to a better lifestyle. Make moderation a priority and creativity your goal.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others will also lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don't overreact or overspend.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do, and you will gain confidence. A steady pace and an innovative idea will help you turn something mediocre into something spectacular. Take a simple, efficient approach.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Share your intentions, and you'll get positive feedback. Broaden your horizons, and you'll find a way to use your skills more efficiently. Take nothing for granted. Be honest about the way you feel.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep moving forward. Express your dreams, intentions and feelings to a loved one. A commitment will bring you one step closer to a stable and happy future. Romance is favored.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be aware of what's going on around you, and you'll avoid being broadsided by someone's actions. Focus on making personal changes that will improve your life and bring you more friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't lose sight of your goals. Personal growth along with educational pursuits will lead to stability and exciting relationships with like-minded people. Romance is encouraged.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): An open mind will lead to knowledge and exciting opportunities. Explore possibilities and prepare to leap into a world of intrigue. Engage in what brings you joy and peace of mind.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Take precautions when dealing with people who are unrestrained or tend to exaggerate. Get your facts straight before you pass along information. Take your responsibilities seriously.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Plan to do something that will improve your personal life. Getting the ones you love involved in a project will bring you closer together. Plan something special to show your appreciation.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Stop worrying about something you can't control. Make personal changes that boost your confidence. Prioritizing romance will tighten the bond between you and someone special.
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): Focus on what you can do, not on what you can't. Distance yourself from people who are challenging or indulgent. Pay more attention to your health, and make physical fitness a priority.
Aries (March 21-April 19): An incident will escalate if you aren't forgiving. Pay more attention to being the best that you can be instead of complaining or criticizing someone. Focus on love, romance and happiness.