Horoscope: Sunday, May 9

Your birthday May 9: Let go of the past. Declutter, do things that make you happy and surround yourself with like-minded people. Put an end to situations that hold you back or make you uncomfortable. Take responsibility for your happiness and future. Use your imagination to explore possibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities, and consider what makes you happy. Refuse to take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. Use your charm and intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make your health, appearance and lifestyle priorities. Surround yourself with people striving for a better quality of life, and put an end to indulgent pastimes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): An unsettled situation will turn into an emotional tug-of-war between you and someone close to you. Handle matters with care, and do what’s best for everyone involved. Discipline will be a must.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about changes that others make; go about your business. Your charm help you deal with obstacles. A positive attitude coupled with an open mind will help you turn a negative into a positive.