Horoscope: Sunday, Nov. 22

Your birthday Nov. 22: Step away from conflict and unpredictable situations. Concentrate on getting your life and goals in order, and rid yourself of past regrets. Look for new ways to make use of your resources and update your skills to suit trends. Take the initiative to turn negatives into positives and to live life your way.
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Discuss your plans with a loved one, and make changes that will encourage you find peace and happiness. It's up to you to set goals and to strive to reach the destination of your choice.
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): A physical outlet will calm your nerves. Don't let anyone meddle in your affairs. Tidy up your space, and make room to start a new project. Don't give up on a loved one.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take your plan to the next level. Update your skills and follow trends. Romance is in the stars and will improve your relationship with someone special.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Don't get involved in someone's grievance. Look out for your interests and protect your finances and lifestyle from anyone trying to disrupt what you've worked so hard to achieve.
Pisces (Feb. 2-March 20): Use your imagination, take control and develop a plan that will bring about positive change. Focus on romance and your special relationships with the ones you love.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Approach situations realistically. When dealing with loved ones, be receptive and offer positive support. Consider what you can do to get up and moving. Physical fitness will ease stress.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You've got what it takes to bring about a positive change. Discuss your plans with a loved one. Focus on love, creativity and family, and on improving your life.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you share with others. Someone will use information against you. A secretive approach will be necessary if you want to avoid interference and reach your goal.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a chance. Don't let anxiety stop you from going after what you want. Discuss your plans with a loved one. Love is in the stars, and romance will improve your life.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do something energetic. Focus on self-improvement, discipline and building confidence. You may not welcome a change someone makes, but in the end, it will be beneficial. Let go of the past.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action, bring about change and discuss your plans with friends and family. A change of scenery or broadening of your horizons will lead to a bright future. Love and romance are on the rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Anger is a waste of time. Put your energy to better use and do something that will improve your life. Be willing to listen, compromise and find solutions that work for everyone.
