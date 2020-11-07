Horoscope: Sunday, Nov. 8

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't labor over something you cannot change or worry about people who don't share your beliefs or values. Self-improvement projects are favored. Romance is on the rise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Not everyone will agree with you today. An emotional situation will arise if you or someone close to you feels insecure or jealous. Keep the peace.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Improve your surroundings. Make the most of whatever situation you face, and work hard to better your prospects. Comfort and enjoyment should be priorities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Pay closer attention to details. Update documents that are in need of it, review contracts and your financial situation, and confirm upcoming appointments. Leave nothing to chance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Get ready to conquer whatever comes your way. Refuse to let others tempt you to act frivolously behave excessively. Make romance and love priorities, and self-improvement your stress reliever.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't hide your feelings. Honesty will help solve problems; being evasive will not. Offer solutions and compromises, and be willing to work toward a better future. Moderation is mandatory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don't stick around if you aren't appreciated. Size up your situation and make your grievances known. Help a likeminded person or a cause you believe in. Romance is encouraged.