Horoscope: Sunday, Oct 25

Your birthday, Oct. 25: You are overdue for a change. Let your imagination wander to discover something lifechanging. Let go of the past and take care of your responsibilities. You can educate and enlighten yourself if you put your mind to it. You have a lot of potential, and it's time to start making things happen.

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): A change will help you thrive. Look beyond the clutter in your life. Take heed of someone's advice, but adjust it to fit your current situation. Clear up emotional baggage.

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Stick to what's most familiar, and you will avoid a confusing situation. Making your residence more comfortable will help you feel less stressed about the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider your financial options and how best to bring in extra cash. Update your skills, apply for a license or pick up supplies that will encourage you to start a small but lucrative sideline.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Aim to do whatever it takes to lower your stress. Don't spend unnecessarily or make promises you can't keep. You're better off keeping your thoughts to yourself and refusing to give in to temptation.