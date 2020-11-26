HOT PICK 1

50 PORTRAITS: Artist Beth Spieler will showcase her portrait series featuring 50 women starting Nov. 30 at Winston-Salem Junction at 901 Trade St. NW. The 50 women include small business owners, bankers, educators, fellow artists, students and Spieler’s daughter, Chloe. An auction benefiting LEAD Girls of NC will run through Dec. 4. artaboutnc.com. Each portrait will have a starting price of $150. Last year, Spieler began having weekly portrait sessions at the Art for Art’s Sake Building on Liberty Street. Each 2-by-2 foot oil painting was painted within the three-hour slot. An artist, teacher and creator, Beth Spieler has painted local murals for Cloverdale Kitchen, Hutch and Harris, Alma Mexicana, Lil’ Dipper, Be Kind Coffee, Muddy Creek Music Hall and Old North State Winery as well as many private residences.