 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HOT PICK 3
0 comments

HOT PICK 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
"The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature" (copy)

"The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature" by Sue Stuart-Smith.

 Scribner

GARDEN RELAXATION: Reynolda and Bookmarks will present a virtual program with Sue Stuart-Smith, a psychiatrist, author and gardener at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Her book, "The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature," offers an inspiring and consoling narrative about the healing effects of gardening and its ability to decrease stress and foster mental well-being in our everyday lives. Stuart-Smith and her husband, celebrated garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith have been together for over 30 years together. They created the Barn Garden in Hertfordshire, England. Visit suestuartsmith.com/the-barn-garden. A Q&A session has been planned with Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens after the program. The event is free, but requires registration at tinyurl.com/y5qssjex. Visit bookmarksnc.org/sue-stuart-smith

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News