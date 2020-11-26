HOT PICK 3

GARDEN RELAXATION: Reynolda and Bookmarks will present a virtual program with Sue Stuart-Smith, a psychiatrist, author and gardener at 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Her book, "The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature," offers an inspiring and consoling narrative about the healing effects of gardening and its ability to decrease stress and foster mental well-being in our everyday lives. Stuart-Smith and her husband, celebrated garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith have been together for over 30 years together. They created the Barn Garden in Hertfordshire, England. Visit suestuartsmith.com/the-barn-garden. A Q&A session has been planned with Jon Roethling, director of Reynolda Gardens after the program. The event is free, but requires registration at tinyurl.com/y5qssjex. Visit bookmarksnc.org/sue-stuart-smith.