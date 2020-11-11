 Skip to main content
HOT PICK: Winston-Salem Symphony to present original work by Dan Locklair
Dan Locklair

Winston-Salem Symphony will perform an original piece by Wake Forest music professor and composer Dan Locklair.

 Ken Bennett, provided

Music Director Timothy Redmond and Winston-Salem Symphony will present “American Landscapes” live from the Stevens Center at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. The concert, which will be streaming at 3 p.m. Nov. 15, has been curated to feature music for a smaller orchestra that will accommodate socially distanced musicians onstage. The work of Winston-Salem’s own Dan Locklair will feature “In Memory — H.H.L.,” a dedication to his mother that recalls a familiar church hymn. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” and “Serenade for Strings,” a five-movement by Czech composer Dvořák, also will be played. Cost is $20 at wssymphony.org/event/american-landscapes. Visit wssymphony.org for more information.

Fran Daniel

