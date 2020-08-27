When cartoonist Matt Furie created his character Pepe the frog back in 2005 for his comic strip "Boy's Club," he had no idea it would become so popular — or get used in ways he never intended. As he puts it, "it is hard to control anything on the Internet."
Pepe, a sleepy-eyed frog that sometimes seems happy and sometimes melancholic, was appropriated as an online meme and became a symbol for various groups, including members of the alt-right movement and white supremacy.
In 2016, the Anti-Defamation League included Pepe in a database of hate symbols in 2016. "This is something that has never happened before," said filmmaker Arthur Jones. "The Anti-Defamation League never has declared a meme a hate symbol before. It has never declared a copyrighted character a hate symbol before."
But it has also been used for positive purposes, recently as a symbol of hope in Hong Kong protests in 2019, and has continued to be popular with young audiences on Twitch and TikTok in "new and different ways," Jones said.
The story of Pepe's evolution from simple cartoon to hate symbol, and Furie's attempts to reclaim his legacy, is the subject of "Feels Good Man," a documentary directed by Jones that will be screened online Friday and Saturday in a collaboration with Aperture Cinema, accompanied by a Q&A with the filmmakers.
"It was a process for Matt to figure out how to handle this," Jones said. "He tried to handle that via his artistic community first. Then he tried to find a set of lawyers to collaborate with to enforce the copyright in a way that he felt was right for him. While he's doing this, he's an artist; he's starting a family - there's a lot of stuff going on."
But, Jones said, if there is a deeper message to the film, he feels that it is that, "If you have a problem in your life that you can't necessarily hide from, it is something you need to confront. In the film we see Matt confronting it in all the different ways that he feels is appropriate for him as a person."
Pepe's wild ride through popular culture has been "kind of a double-edged sword," said Giorgio Angelini, the film's producer, co-writer and cinematographer. "The power of Matt's capabilities as an artist, the emotionality that this drawing has is undeniable. There's not really any money that has ever been spent in marketing Pepe, as in any other major comic book character, but it resonates with kids all around the world. At the same time, they didn't know the backstory, so it allowed the internet to create a mythology of its own."
Despite all the controversy and the struggles, Furie said he still feels a kinship with his character — and frogs in general. "Frogs are just real chill," he said. "Actually, I would love to be a frog, just to be kind of a creature of both the land and the water. They kind of exist in both worlds, and they are kind of a link to our roots in nature and stuff. The frog is kind of a symbol for me personally of something that's just kind of — just wonder and connected with nature."
Aperture Cinema in Winston-Salem is one of 23 cinemas and bookstores around the country that are taking part in the special screenings. "We've been participating in a program called 'Movie Night' all summer, and so we were asked if we wanted to be involved in this," said Lawren Desai, the curator of Aperture. "I had recently pre-screened the film for consideration and loved it, and said yes immediately. It's a very timely film with the election coming up, but also a great film for any artists and creatives to watch — it's got a much deeper narrative."
There will be four online screenings, at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28) and Saturday (Aug. 29), with separate Q&A panels for each and different people participating. Tickets are $15, with a portion of the proceeds going to the theater or bookstore, and an option to add a further donation for the venue or buy a signed copy of Furie's new book, "Mindviscosity." For more information or to order tickets, go to feelsgoodman.watch.
The documentary, which was the winner of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Emerging Filmmaker Award, will also be screened later this year on PBS's "Independent Lens."
