WINDOW ART VIEWING: Artworks Gallery will hold its second Window Exhibition now through Aug. 31. The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk at 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. After Aug. 7, the exhibition can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website at www.Artworks-Gallery.org. Both 2D and 3D art by member artists are on display. For people interested in buying pieces or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, contact Mona Wu at monawu4@gmail.com.
How much is that painting in the window?
Fran Daniel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Former WSSU football coach challenges his firing; 'I just want my name back'
-
Watch Now: Forsyth jail video of scenes leading up to John Neville's death
-
Two 14-year-olds now dead following shooting on Utah Drive in Winston-Salem
-
Hand sanitizer distributed in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County recalled
-
2 deaths, 6 victims over the weekend as shootings mount in Winston-Salem
Promotions
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Contests & Events
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.