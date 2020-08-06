WINDOW ART VIEWING: Artworks Gallery will hold its second Window Exhibition now through Aug. 31. The Artworks Window Exhibition is visible from the sidewalk at 564 N. Trade St. in the Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem. After Aug. 7, the exhibition can be viewed online on the Artworks Gallery website at www.Artworks-Gallery.org. Both 2D and 3D art by member artists are on display. For people interested in buying pieces or would like an appointment to view an artwork in person, contact Mona Wu at monawu4@gmail.com.

Fran Daniel

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX crew returned to Earth and other space news you missed

Load comments